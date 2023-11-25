In the game between the UNLV Rebels and San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, November 25 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Rebels to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UNLV vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-2.5) Toss Up (59.5) UNLV 34, San Jose State 25

Week 13 MWC Predictions

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rebels' implied win probability is 59.2%.

The Rebels' record against the spread is 9-1-0.

In games they were favored in by 2.5 points or more so far this season, the UNLV went 4-1 against the spread.

This year, six of the Rebels' 10 games have hit the over.

UNLV games this season have posted an average total of 54.5, which is 5.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans are 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

San Jose State has a 3-2 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Spartans' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for the San Jose State this season is 3.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Rebels vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 35.9 24.5 37.4 21.6 34.7 27.0 San Jose State 33.0 25.3 34.0 23.7 31.8 27.2

