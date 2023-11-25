The UNLV Rebels (9-2) and San Jose State Spartans (6-5) will face each other in a clash of MWC rivals at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is UNLV vs. San Jose State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 34, San Jose State 26

UNLV 34, San Jose State 26 UNLV has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Rebels have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter and won each of them.

San Jose State has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Spartans have not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (-2.5)



UNLV (-2.5) UNLV has nine wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.

So far in 2023, the Rebels have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

In 10 games played San Jose State has recorded seven wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Spartans have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) UNLV and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 59.5 points five times this season.

In the San Jose State's 11 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 59.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 68.9 points per game, 9.4 points more than the over/under of 59.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 56 53.4 Implied Total AVG 32.4 31.3 33.2 ATS Record 9-1-0 3-1-0 6-0-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.1 53.5 58.7 Implied Total AVG 33.5 31 36 ATS Record 7-3-0 2-3-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.