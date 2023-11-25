The UNLV Rebels (9-2) and San Jose State Spartans (6-5) will face each other in a clash of MWC rivals at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is UNLV vs. San Jose State?

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: MW Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: UNLV 34, San Jose State 26
  • UNLV has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Rebels have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter and won each of them.
  • San Jose State has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Spartans have not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.
  • The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UNLV (-2.5)
  • UNLV has nine wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.
  • So far in 2023, the Rebels have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
  • In 10 games played San Jose State has recorded seven wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Spartans have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (59.5)
  • UNLV and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 59.5 points five times this season.
  • In the San Jose State's 11 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 59.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 68.9 points per game, 9.4 points more than the over/under of 59.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

UNLV

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.5 56 53.4
Implied Total AVG 32.4 31.3 33.2
ATS Record 9-1-0 3-1-0 6-0-0
Over/Under Record 6-4-0 2-2-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

San Jose State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.1 53.5 58.7
Implied Total AVG 33.5 31 36
ATS Record 7-3-0 2-3-0 5-0-0
Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

