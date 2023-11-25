Best Bets & Odds for the UNLV vs. San Jose State Game – Saturday, November 25
The UNLV Rebels (9-2) and San Jose State Spartans (6-5) will face each other in a clash of MWC rivals at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is UNLV vs. San Jose State?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UNLV 34, San Jose State 26
- UNLV has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Rebels have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter and won each of them.
- San Jose State has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Spartans have not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.
- The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UNLV (-2.5)
- UNLV has nine wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.
- So far in 2023, the Rebels have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
- In 10 games played San Jose State has recorded seven wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Spartans have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (59.5)
- UNLV and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 59.5 points five times this season.
- In the San Jose State's 11 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 59.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 68.9 points per game, 9.4 points more than the over/under of 59.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
UNLV
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.5
|56
|53.4
|Implied Total AVG
|32.4
|31.3
|33.2
|ATS Record
|9-1-0
|3-1-0
|6-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-4-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|1-0
|2-2
San Jose State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.1
|53.5
|58.7
|Implied Total AVG
|33.5
|31
|36
|ATS Record
|7-3-0
|2-3-0
|5-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-4-0
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-2
|0-3
