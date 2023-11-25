UNLV vs. San Diego Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game features the UNLV Rebels (5-0) and the San Diego Toreros (3-2) clashing at Jenny Craig Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-57 win for heavily favored UNLV according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.
The Rebels enter this matchup after a 68-49 victory against UCSB on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNLV vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNLV vs. San Diego Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 72, San Diego 57
Other MWC Predictions
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Rebels are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.
- UNLV has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UNLV 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-62 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 167) on November 6
- 68-49 over UCSB (No. 192) on November 24
- 100-67 at home over Utah Tech (No. 213) on November 14
- 85-60 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 227) on November 10
- 93-30 at home over New Hampshire (No. 297) on November 18
UNLV Leaders
- Desi-Rae Young: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG%
- Kiara Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 12.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)
- Alyssa Brown: 4.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Amarachi Kimpson: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Rebels outscore opponents by 30.0 points per game (scoring 83.6 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 53.6 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball) and have a +150 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.