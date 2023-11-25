Saturday's game features the UNLV Rebels (5-0) and the San Diego Toreros (3-2) clashing at Jenny Craig Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-57 win for heavily favored UNLV according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Rebels enter this matchup after a 68-49 victory against UCSB on Friday.

UNLV vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

UNLV vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 72, San Diego 57

Other MWC Predictions

UNLV Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Rebels are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

UNLV has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

UNLV 2023-24 Best Wins

72-62 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 167) on November 6

68-49 over UCSB (No. 192) on November 24

100-67 at home over Utah Tech (No. 213) on November 14

85-60 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 227) on November 10

93-30 at home over New Hampshire (No. 297) on November 18

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG%

17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG% Kiara Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 12.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)

12.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43) Alyssa Brown: 4.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

4.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Amarachi Kimpson: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 30.0 points per game (scoring 83.6 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 53.6 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball) and have a +150 scoring differential overall.

