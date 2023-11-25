Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Theodore available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Shea Theodore vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Theodore has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 23:23 on the ice per game.

Theodore has a goal in four of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Theodore has a point in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Theodore has an assist in nine of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Theodore's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

Theodore has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Theodore Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 20 Games 2 18 Points 0 4 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.