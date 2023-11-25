There are several strong matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Liverpool FC taking on Manchester City.

Searching for live coverage of Premier League action? All the games to watch today are here.

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC travels to play Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

  • Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion makes the trip to play Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth travels to match up with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Luton Town vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace is on the road to play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC makes the trip to match up with Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Burnley FC vs West Ham United

West Ham United is on the road to play Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Brentford FC vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC journeys to take on Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

