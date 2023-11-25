On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Paul Cotter going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:05 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:05 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 5-2

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

