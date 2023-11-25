Will Nicolas Roy Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 25?
Can we anticipate Nicolas Roy lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Roy stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.