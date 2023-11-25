Can we expect Nicolas Hague lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Hague stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Hague scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Hague has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 3-0
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:30 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:10 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:04 Home W 3-2 SO
10/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:46 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

