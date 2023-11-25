Will Nicolas Hague Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 25?
Can we expect Nicolas Hague lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hague stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Hague scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Hague has no points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hague recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|22:46
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.