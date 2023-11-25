The Wyoming Cowboys should come out on top in their matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 9:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nevada vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wyoming (-10.5) Over (41.5) Wyoming 31, Nevada 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 MWC Predictions

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Wyoming vs. Nevada? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Wolf Pack have a 23.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Wolf Pack are 6-4-0 ATS this year.

Nevada has a 5-2 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 10.5 points or more.

The Wolf Pack have gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

The average over/under for Nevada games this season is 11.8 more points than the point total of 41.5 for this outing.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

The Cowboys have six wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Wyoming has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Cowboys have played 10 games this year and four of them have hit the over.

Wyoming games average 45.5 total points per game this season, 4.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolf Pack vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wyoming 24.6 24.5 30.4 19.7 14.5 32.8 Nevada 18.4 32.6 21 32 16.2 33.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.