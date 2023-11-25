MWC rivals meet when the Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. Wyoming is favored by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5.

Wyoming is putting up 24.6 points per game on offense this year (82nd in the FBS), and is giving up 24.5 points per game (59th) on the defensive side of the ball. Nevada has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 13th-worst in total offense (309.0 total yards per game) and sixth-worst in total defense (445.7 total yards allowed per game).

Nevada vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Wyoming vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wyoming -10.5 -115 -105 41.5 -110 -110 -450 +325

Nevada Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Wolf Pack are gaining 303.3 yards per game (-93-worst in college football) and giving up 409.0 (101st), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Wolf Pack are -62-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (19.3 per game) and -71-worst in points conceded (32.7).

Nevada is accumulating 156.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-82-worst in the country), and conceding 210.0 per game (11th-worst).

The Wolf Pack are -1-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (146.7), and -74-worst in rushing yards conceded (199.0).

The Wolf Pack have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, in their last three games.

In Nevada's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 13 MWC Betting Trends

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada is 6-4-0 ATS this year.

The Wolf Pack are 5-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Five of Nevada's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Nevada has won one of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.

Nevada has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +325 or more by bookmakers this season.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 1,305 yards on 129-of-233 passing with two touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 504 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has racked up 496 yards on 143 carries with six touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell has racked up 562 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Spencer Curtis has 25 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 303 yards (27.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jamaal Bell has racked up 267 reciving yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Marcel Walker has racked up 4.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 6.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

So far Emany Johnson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has totaled 80 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions this season.

