The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) will square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9) in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Wolf Pack are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Nevada matchup.

Nevada vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Nevada vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Nevada is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Wolf Pack are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Wyoming is 6-3-1 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Nevada 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.