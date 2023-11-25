Nevada vs. Wyoming: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) will square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9) in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Wolf Pack are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Nevada matchup.
Nevada vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- City: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
Nevada vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wyoming Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wyoming (-10.5)
|41.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Wyoming (-10.5)
|41.5
|-450
|+340
Nevada vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Nevada is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Wolf Pack are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- Wyoming is 6-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Cowboys have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Nevada 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
