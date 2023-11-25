The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mackay Stadium in a battle of MWC opponents.

Wyoming is totaling 24.6 points per game on offense (82nd in the FBS), and ranks 56th on the other side of the ball with 24.5 points allowed per game. Nevada has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 11th-worst in points (18.4 per game) and 21st-worst in points surrendered (32.6 per game).

Nevada vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Nevada vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Nevada Wyoming 309.0 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.1 (116th) 445.7 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.7 (55th) 134.5 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.6 (80th) 174.5 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.5 (120th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (24th)

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has been a dual threat for Nevada this season. He has 1,305 passing yards (118.6 per game) while completing 55.4% of his passes. He's thrown two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 504 yards (45.8 ypg) on 118 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has racked up 496 yards (on 143 carries) with six touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell has hauled in 562 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Spencer Curtis has totaled 303 receiving yards (27.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Jamaal Bell's 31 receptions (on 56 targets) have netted him 267 yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley leads Wyoming with 1,658 yards (150.7 ypg) on 134-of-223 passing with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 307 rushing yards on 92 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Harrison Waylee has racked up 785 yards on 133 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Wyatt Wieland's leads his squad with 382 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 catches (out of 52 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has caught 18 passes for 317 yards (28.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

John Michael Gyllenborg has hauled in 19 receptions for 316 yards, an average of 28.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

