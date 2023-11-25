Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:00 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 13 college football schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the San Jose State Spartans and the UNLV Rebels that should be of interest to fans in Nevada.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
San Jose State Spartans at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UNLV (-2.5)
Wyoming Cowboys at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wyoming (-10.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.