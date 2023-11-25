Saturday's contest that pits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-2) versus the Nevada Wolf Pack (3-2) at Hamilton Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Arkansas. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Wolf Pack are coming off of a 73-62 win over South Alabama in their most recent outing on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nevada vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 70, Nevada 61

Nevada Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Nevada is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wolf Pack are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Nevada has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 269) on November 24

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 310) on November 17

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 354) on November 9

Nevada Leaders

Audrey Roden: 13 PTS, 3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

13 PTS, 3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Lexie Givens: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 18.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 18.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Dymonique Maxie: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 33.3 FG%

6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 33.3 FG% Kennedy Lee: 4.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%

4.4 PTS, 35.7 FG% Gabby Giuffre: 5.8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 62 points per game (240th in college basketball) and giving up 62.2 (155th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.