The Vegas Golden Knights, with Mark Stone, take the ice Saturday versus the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Stone's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Stone vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In four of 20 games this season, Stone has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 20 games this season, Stone has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 20 games this year, Stone has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Stone's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stone has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stone Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 20 Games 3 18 Points 4 5 Goals 3 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.