On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Mark Stone going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

  • Stone has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.
  • Stone averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 21:40 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:29 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 4 2 2 19:00 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 5-2

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

