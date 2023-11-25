Will Mark Stone Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 25?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Mark Stone going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Stone stats and insights
- Stone has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.
- Stone averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Stone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|1
|2
|21:40
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:03
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|4
|2
|2
|19:00
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Home
|W 5-2
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
