On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Mark Stone going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stone stats and insights

Stone has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.

Stone averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 21:40 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:29 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 4 2 2 19:00 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.