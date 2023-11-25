Will Keegan Kolesar Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 25?
Can we count on Keegan Kolesar finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Kolesar stats and insights
- Kolesar is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Kolesar has no points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Kolesar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|10:00
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:10
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Home
|W 5-2
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
