The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Nippert Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Kansas ranks 34th in scoring offense (32.2 points per game) and 68th in scoring defense (26.6 points allowed per game) this season. With 24.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Cincinnati ranks 80th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 91st, giving up 28.3 points per contest.

Read on to find out the info on how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Kansas Cincinnati 422.4 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.7 (35th) 380.8 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.3 (74th) 202.2 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.8 (7th) 220.2 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.9 (78th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,431 passing yards for Kansas, completing 59.7% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 171 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devin Neal has 1,103 rushing yards on 173 carries with 13 touchdowns. He's also added 24 catches for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 111 times for 574 yards (52.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's 576 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 45 times and has collected 35 catches and three touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has put together a 435-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 38 targets.

Mason Fairchild's 24 catches have yielded 396 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 2,115 yards (192.3 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 61.7% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 499 yards (45.4 ypg) on 142 carries with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 174 times for 941 yards (85.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 752 receiving yards on 54 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Braden Smith has caught 40 passes and compiled 542 receiving yards (49.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer's 23 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 258 yards (23.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

