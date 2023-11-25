When the Kansas State Wildcats square off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, our projection system predicts the Wildcats will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-10) Over (45.5) Kansas State 35, Iowa State 17

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 78.9%.

The Wildcats' record against the spread is 8-3-0.

Kansas State is 4-1 ATS when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Out of 11 Wildcats games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

The point total average for Kansas State games this season is 54.6, 9.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cyclones have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Cyclones' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Iowa State is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Out of the Cyclones' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

Iowa State games this year have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 38.1 19.3 45.3 12 29.4 28 Iowa State 24.8 20.5 23.5 20.7 26.4 20.2

