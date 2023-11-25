The Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault included, will play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In six of 20 games this season Marchessault has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 10 of 20 games this season, Marchessault has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Marchessault has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 20 games played.

The implied probability that Marchessault hits the over on his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 20 Games 3 14 Points 4 9 Goals 0 5 Assists 4

