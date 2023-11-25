On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

  • In six of 20 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Marchessault averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:53 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 3 2 1 19:13 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:02 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:55 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 3 3 0 15:54 Home W 5-2

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

