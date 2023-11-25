The New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) and the Utah Jazz (4-11) are scheduled to play on Saturday at Delta Center, with a tip-off time of 9:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, John Collins is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSNO

Jazz's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Jazz fell to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, 121-105. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 24 points (and chipped in zero assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 24 8 0 3 0 1 Keyonte George 16 3 7 1 0 3 Jordan Clarkson 13 2 5 0 0 2

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (seventh in league).

Collins chips in with 14.7 points per game, plus 8.7 boards and 0.9 assists.

The Jazz get 18.3 points per game from Jordan Clarkson, plus 3.3 boards and 4.6 assists.

The Jazz get 9.9 points per game from Talen Horton-Tucker, plus 3 boards and 4.7 assists.

Kelly Olynyk provides the Jazz 7.7 points, 5.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 23.7 8 0.6 1.3 1 2.8 Jordan Clarkson 20.6 3 4.4 1 0.2 1.8 John Collins 15.1 8.5 0.6 0.6 1.3 1.7 Talen Horton-Tucker 10.2 3.3 4.2 1.1 0.6 1.2 Keyonte George 9.5 2.7 6.4 0.5 0.1 1.4

