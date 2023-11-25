Bookmakers have listed player props for Jonas Valanciunas, John Collins and others when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -132)

The 17.5-point prop total for Collins on Saturday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average, which is 14.7.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 7.5).

Collins' 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Saturday over/under.

Talen Horton-Tucker Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -149)

Saturday's points prop bet for Talen Horton-Tucker is 14.5 points. That is 4.6 more than his season average of 9.9.

He has pulled down three rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).

Horton-Tucker has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -112) 9.5 (Over: -112)

The 14.5 point total set for Valanciunas on Saturday is 1.1 more than his season scoring average (13.4).

He has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (9.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -149)

The 24.5 points Brandon Ingram scores per game are 4.0 less than his over/under on Saturday (28.5).

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Ingram has picked up 4.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Saturday (1.5).

