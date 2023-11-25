The New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (4-11) on November 25, 2023 at Delta Center.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.1% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Utah has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.1% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.

The Jazz put up an average of 114.9 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 113.4 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.4 points, Utah is 4-4.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, putting up 122.9 points per game, compared to 107.9 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 120.3 points per game at home, and 124.5 away.

At home Utah is allowing 120.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than it is on the road (124.5).

At home the Jazz are averaging 27.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than on the road (26.5).

Jazz Injuries