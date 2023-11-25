The Utah Jazz (4-11) have two players on the injury report, including Lauri Markkanen, for their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) at Delta Center on Saturday, November 25 at 9:30 PM ET.

The Jazz enter this game on the heels of a 121-105 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Markkanen totaled 24 points, eight rebounds and zero assists for the Jazz.

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Questionable Elbow 8.3 7.9 0.3 Lauri Markkanen PF Questionable Hamstring 23.7 8.7 1.1

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee)

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSNO

Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -1.5 232.5

