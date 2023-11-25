Jazz vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (4-11) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSNO
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-1.5
|232.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
- Utah's average game total this season has been 237.4, 4.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah is 7-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jazz have won in two, or 16.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Utah has a record of 2-10, a 16.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|5
|31.2%
|113.7
|228.6
|113.4
|235.9
|226.7
|Jazz
|8
|53.3%
|114.9
|228.6
|122.5
|235.9
|230.4
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has gone 2-8 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Utah has been better at home (5-2-0) than away (2-6-0).
- The Jazz score an average of 114.9 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 113.4 the Pelicans allow.
- Utah is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 113.4 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|7-8
|5-7
|10-5
|Pelicans
|10-6
|2-2
|7-9
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Jazz
|Pelicans
|114.9
|113.7
|12
|15
|6-2
|3-1
|4-4
|3-1
|122.5
|113.4
|26
|17
|3-0
|8-1
|2-1
|8-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.