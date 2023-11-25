Jazz vs. Pelicans November 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:18 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5), on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Delta Center, face the Utah Jazz (3-7). The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSNO
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen posts 24.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.3 boards per game.
- John Collins puts up 13.0 points, 1.7 assists and 11.0 rebounds per contest.
- Jordan Clarkson puts up 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Kelly Olynyk averages 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 boards.
- Keyonte George posts 9.3 points, 4.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum generates 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are getting 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.
- The Pelicans are getting 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.
- Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is draining 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- Dyson Daniels is averaging 4.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 30.8% of his shots from the field.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Pelicans
|113.9
|Points Avg.
|107.4
|121.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.0
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|44.6%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|33.2%
