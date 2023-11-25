The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5), on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Delta Center, face the Utah Jazz (3-7). The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSNO

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 24.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.3 boards per game.

John Collins puts up 13.0 points, 1.7 assists and 11.0 rebounds per contest.

Jordan Clarkson puts up 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Kelly Olynyk averages 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 boards.

Keyonte George posts 9.3 points, 4.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum generates 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are getting 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.

The Pelicans are getting 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is draining 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 4.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 30.8% of his shots from the field.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Jazz Pelicans 113.9 Points Avg. 107.4 121.6 Points Allowed Avg. 114.0 46.1% Field Goal % 44.6% 37.7% Three Point % 33.2%

