On Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Delta Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Utah Jazz (4-11). It airs at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 113.7 points per game (15th in the league) and allowing 113.4 (17th in the NBA).

The Jazz are being outscored by 7.6 points per game, with a -115 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.9 points per game (12th in NBA), and give up 122.5 per contest (26th in league).

These teams score a combined 228.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams give up a combined 235.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this contest's over/under.

New Orleans has covered 10 times in 16 chances against the spread this season.

Utah has compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Jazz and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +30000 - Pelicans +5000 +2000 -

