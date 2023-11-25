Jack Eichel will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Eichel's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Eichel vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Eichel has averaged 20:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In seven of 20 games this year, Eichel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 14 of 20 games this year, Eichel has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 10 of 20 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Eichel's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.

Eichel has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eichel Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 20 Games 2 20 Points 1 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.