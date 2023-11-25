Ivan Barbashev will be among those in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Barbashev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev's plus-minus this season, in 14:47 per game on the ice, is +5.

Barbashev has a goal in four of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of 20 games this year, Barbashev has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Barbashev has had an assist twice this season in 20 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Barbashev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 20 Games 2 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

