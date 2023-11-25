The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Barbashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

Barbashev has scored one goal on the power play.

Barbashev's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:19 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:48 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 2 1 1 15:38 Home W 5-2

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

