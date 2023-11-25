Clayton Keller and William Karlsson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights play at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Karlsson, who has scored 20 points in 20 games (nine goals and 11 assists).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Nov. 18 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 16 0 1 1 9 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Jack Eichel is another of Vegas' most productive contributors through 20 games, with eight goals and 12 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 5 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Mark Stone has 18 total points for Vegas, with five goals and 13 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 0 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 3 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 7

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Keller has scored seven goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Arizona offense with 18 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 12.3%.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Jets Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Stars Nov. 14 1 0 1 3

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Nick Schmaltz has amassed 15 points this season, with five goals and 10 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 at Jets Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 14 0 0 0 3

