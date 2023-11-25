Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Coyotes on November 25, 2023
Clayton Keller and William Karlsson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights play at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Karlsson, who has scored 20 points in 20 games (nine goals and 11 assists).
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|9
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Jack Eichel is another of Vegas' most productive contributors through 20 games, with eight goals and 12 assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Mark Stone has 18 total points for Vegas, with five goals and 13 assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Keller has scored seven goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Arizona offense with 18 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 12.3%.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Nick Schmaltz has amassed 15 points this season, with five goals and 10 assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
