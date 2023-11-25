The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, November 25 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-250) Coyotes (+190) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 10 of their 16 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.5%).

Vegas has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 71.4% chance to win.

In nine of 20 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 66 (7th) Goals 61 (14th) 48 (4th) Goals Allowed 63 (19th) 16 (8th) Power Play Goals 18 (4th) 9 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (17th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Vegas went over in four of its past 10 games.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights offense's 66 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

The Golden Knights are ranked fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 48 total goals (just 2.4 per game).

With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.