Golden Knights vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, November 25 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-250)
|Coyotes (+190)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 10 of their 16 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.5%).
- Vegas has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 71.4% chance to win.
- In nine of 20 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|66 (7th)
|Goals
|61 (14th)
|48 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|63 (19th)
|16 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (4th)
|9 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (17th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Vegas went over in four of its past 10 games.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 66 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- The Golden Knights are ranked fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 48 total goals (just 2.4 per game).
- With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
