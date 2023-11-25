Keep an eye on William Karlsson and Clayton Keller in particular on Saturday, when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Karlsson is one of Vegas' leading contributors (20 points), via amassed nine goals and 11 assists.

Jack Eichel has chipped in with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).

Mark Stone's 18 points this season are via five goals and 13 assists.

In eight games, Logan Thompson's record is 5-2-1. He has conceded 20 goals (2.48 goals against average) and has made 230 saves.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 18 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled seven goals and 11 assists in 19 games (playing 19:41 per game).

Matias Maccelli has made a major impact for Arizona this season with 15 points (three goals and 12 assists).

This season, Nick Schmaltz has scored five goals and contributed 10 assists for Arizona, giving him a point total of 15.

In the crease, Connor Ingram has a 6-3-0 record this season, with a .910 save percentage (22nd in the league). In 10 games, he has 262 saves, and has conceded 26 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 14th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.21 16th 3rd 2.4 Goals Allowed 3.32 19th 13th 31.5 Shots 27.7 30th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 10th 23.19% Power Play % 26.09% 6th 8th 85.48% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 14th

