The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2, losers of three straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The game on Saturday, November 25 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have recorded a 5-4-1 record after putting up 31 total goals (eight power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 23.5%). Their opponents have scored a combined 22 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Golden Knights 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-250)

Golden Knights (-250) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Coyotes Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 4-2-6 in overtime matchups as part of a 14-4-2 overall record.

Vegas is 3-0-2 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Golden Knights scored only one goal, they lost.

Vegas has taken six points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-1-0 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals in 13 games (11-0-2, 24 points).

In the five games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 4-0-1 record (nine points).

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 6-4-0 (12 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 7-0-2 (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 14th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.21 16th 3rd 2.4 Goals Allowed 3.32 20th 13th 31.5 Shots 27.7 30th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 10th 23.19% Power Play % 26.09% 6th 9th 85.48% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 14th

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

