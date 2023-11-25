The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) are heavily favored at home (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2, +200 moneyline odds). Saturday's outing starts at 10:00 PM ET from T-Mobile Arena on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Arizona has played 12 games this season with over 6 goals.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in 10 of their 16 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (62.5%).

This season the Coyotes have three wins in the 12 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter, Vegas has compiled a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

Arizona has played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season and won that game.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-6 4-6-0 6.2 3.10 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.10 2.20 8 23.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 3-7 6-4-0 6.4 3.10 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.10 3.70 9 29.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

