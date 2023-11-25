The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Coyotes Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 48 total goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank fourth.

The Golden Knights score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (66 total, 3.3 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 20 8 12 20 12 21 47.1% William Karlsson 20 9 11 20 7 14 59.4% Mark Stone 20 5 13 18 12 20 - Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 - Jonathan Marchessault 20 9 5 14 11 14 33.3%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 63 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 19th in the league.

With 61 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

