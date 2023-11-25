How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Tune in to watch the Golden Knights and Coyotes meet on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs Coyotes Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Coyotes Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Coyotes Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 48 total goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Golden Knights score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (66 total, 3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|20
|8
|12
|20
|12
|21
|47.1%
|William Karlsson
|20
|9
|11
|20
|7
|14
|59.4%
|Mark Stone
|20
|5
|13
|18
|12
|20
|-
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|20
|9
|5
|14
|11
|14
|33.3%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 63 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 19th in the league.
- With 61 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|19
|7
|11
|18
|9
|11
|50%
|Matias Maccelli
|19
|3
|12
|15
|15
|5
|-
|Nick Schmaltz
|19
|5
|10
|15
|13
|12
|49.3%
|Nick Bjugstad
|19
|4
|9
|13
|5
|6
|51%
|Sean Durzi
|19
|5
|7
|12
|15
|3
|-
