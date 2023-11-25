As they prepare for a Saturday, November 25 game against the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) at T-Mobile Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alec Martinez D Questionable Lower Body

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Juuso Valimaki D Out Face Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

Their +18 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes have 61 goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the NHL.

Arizona concedes 3.3 goals per game (63 total), which ranks 20th in the league.

Their -2 goal differential is 17th in the league.

