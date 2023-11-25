Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clark County, Nevada has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cimarron-Memorial High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 25
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Canyon Springs High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Las Vegas High School at Cheyenne High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cimarron-Memorial High School at The Meadows School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcadia High School at Palo Verde High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.