Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Fancy a wager on Stephenson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 14:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In two of 16 games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of 16 games this year, Stephenson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 16 games this season, Stephenson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Stephenson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Stephenson has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 3 11 Points 3 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

