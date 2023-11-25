On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Chandler Stephenson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Stephenson has picked up four assists on the power play.

Stephenson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:40 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:54 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:19 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

