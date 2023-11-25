Will Chandler Stephenson Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 25?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Chandler Stephenson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Stephenson stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Stephenson has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Stephenson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 63 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Stephenson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:40
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-2
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
