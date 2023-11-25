Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carson City County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:33 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you live in Carson City County, Nevada and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Carson City County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Earl Wooster High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Carson city, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
