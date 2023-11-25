Will Brayden Pachal find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Pachal stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Pachal has no points on the power play.

Pachal's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Pachal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 4-3 SO 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:49 Away W 5-3 10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

