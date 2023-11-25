Will Brayden Pachal Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 25?
Will Brayden Pachal find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Pachal stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Pachal has no points on the power play.
- Pachal's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Pachal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|W 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
