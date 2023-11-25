Should you wager on Brayden McNabb to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

McNabb stats and insights

McNabb has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

McNabb has zero points on the power play.

McNabb's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

McNabb recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:49 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:03 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:31 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 5-2

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

