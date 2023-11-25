The Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Pietrangelo among them, meet the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. If you're considering a bet on Pietrangelo against the Coyotes, we have lots of info to help.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo has averaged 17:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Pietrangelo has a goal in one of his 15 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Pietrangelo has recorded a point in a game six times this year over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Pietrangelo has had an assist in a game six times this year over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 15 Games 3 9 Points 4 1 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

