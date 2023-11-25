Will Alex Pietrangelo Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 25?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alex Pietrangelo a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Pietrangelo stats and insights
- In one of 15 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Pietrangelo's shooting percentage is 2.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Pietrangelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:01
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:51
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|22:30
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:30
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|20:12
|Home
|W 5-2
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
