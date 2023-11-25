For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alex Pietrangelo a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Pietrangelo's shooting percentage is 2.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Pietrangelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:01 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:17 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:51 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 22:30 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:10 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:30 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 5-2

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

