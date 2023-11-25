The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) and Auburn Tigers (6-5) meet in the 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl on Saturday, November 25. The Crimson Tide are double-digit favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Auburn matchup.

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Auburn Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-14.5) 49 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-14.5) 48.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Alabama vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Auburn has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

Alabama & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 Auburn To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.