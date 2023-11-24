College football Week 13 action includes six games with Big Ten teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date the top performers and results.

Iowa vs. Nebraska

Week 13 Big Ten Results

Iowa 13 Nebraska 10

Pregame Favorite: Nebraska (-2.5)

Nebraska (-2.5) Pregame Total: 25.5

Iowa Leaders

Passing: Deacon Hill (11-for-28, 94 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Deacon Hill (11-for-28, 94 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Leshon Williams (16 ATT, 111 YDS)

Leshon Williams (16 ATT, 111 YDS) Receiving: Steven Stilianos (3 TAR, 2 REC, 38 YDS)

Nebraska Leaders

Passing: Chubba Purdy (15-for-28, 189 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Chubba Purdy (15-for-28, 189 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Purdy (12 ATT, 42 YDS)

Purdy (12 ATT, 42 YDS) Receiving: Jaylen Lloyd (3 TAR, 1 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Nebraska Iowa 264 Total Yards 257 189 Passing Yards 94 75 Rushing Yards 163 3 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 13 Big Ten Games

No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-22.5)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-3.5)

Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Purdue (-4.5)

Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Illinois (-5.5)

