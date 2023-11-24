As we roll into Week 13 of the college football campaign, there are six games involving teams from the Big Ten on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans 7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)

