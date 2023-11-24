The UNLV Rebels (4-0) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the UCSB Gauchos (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UNLV vs. UCSB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Gauchos' 66.8 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 62.6 the Rebels gave up to opponents.

When UCSB gave up fewer than 76.6 points last season, it went 18-10.

Last year, the Rebels scored 15.5 more points per game (76.6) than the Gauchos gave up (61.1).

UNLV had a 28-2 record last season when scoring more than 61.1 points.

The Rebels shot 46.2% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Gauchos allowed to opponents.

The Gauchos shot 43.5% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 37.3% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.

UNLV Schedule