How to Watch the UNLV vs. UCSB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:01 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNLV Rebels (4-0) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the UCSB Gauchos (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNLV vs. UCSB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Gauchos' 66.8 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 62.6 the Rebels gave up to opponents.
- When UCSB gave up fewer than 76.6 points last season, it went 18-10.
- Last year, the Rebels scored 15.5 more points per game (76.6) than the Gauchos gave up (61.1).
- UNLV had a 28-2 record last season when scoring more than 61.1 points.
- The Rebels shot 46.2% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Gauchos allowed to opponents.
- The Gauchos shot 43.5% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 37.3% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 85-60
|Cox Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 100-67
|Cox Pavilion
|11/18/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 93-30
|Cox Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/2/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Cox Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.